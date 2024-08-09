Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today August 9, 2024: Russian chess champion allegedly tries poisoning rival with mercury, caught on camera
Aug 9, 2024 7:27 AM IST
Latest news on August 9, 2024: A video shows Russian chess champion Amina Abakarova smearing something on a chessboard.
- Russian chess champion Amina Abakarova allegedly smeared mercury on the chessboard of her 30-year-old opponent, causing her to become nauseated.
Trending News LIVE: Dutch swimmer dedicates 10km Olympic marathon swim gold to late dog. Watch
- A video shows the Dutch swimmer, who won the 10km Olympic marathon gold, breaking down in tears and pointing to a tattoo dedicated to her dog.
Trending News LIVE: Neeraj Chopra’s mother reacts to his silver win, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem’s gold. Her comments win hearts
- A video of Neeraj Chopra’s mother, Saroj Devi, has gone viral and won people over. The video shows her comments on her son and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem.