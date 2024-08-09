Edit Profile
Friday, Aug 9, 2024
    Latest trending News, Live Updates Today August 9, 2024: Russian chess champion allegedly tries poisoning rival with mercury, caught on camera

    By HT News Desk
    Aug 9, 2024 7:27 AM IST
    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz.
    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 9, 2024 7:27 AM IST

    • Russian chess champion Amina Abakarova allegedly smeared mercury on the chessboard of her 30-year-old opponent, causing her to become nauseated.
    Aug 9, 2024 6:54 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Dutch swimmer dedicates 10km Olympic marathon swim gold to late dog. Watch

    • A video shows the Dutch swimmer, who won the 10km Olympic marathon gold, breaking down in tears and pointing to a tattoo dedicated to her dog.
    Aug 9, 2024 6:20 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Neeraj Chopra’s mother reacts to his silver win, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem’s gold. Her comments win hearts

    • A video of Neeraj Chopra’s mother, Saroj Devi, has gone viral and won people over. The video shows her comments on her son and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem.
