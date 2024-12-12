Live
Trending News Live Today December 12, 2024: What is 'Polarization'? Merriam-Webster’s 2024 word of the year explained
Dec 12, 2024 7:45 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on December 12, 2024: Merriam-Webster’s word of the year 2024, polarization, reflects scientific and metaphorical definitions.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 12, 2024 7:45 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: What is 'Polarization'? Merriam-Webster’s 2024 word of the year explained
- Merriam-Webster, which logs 100 million pageviews a month on its site, chooses its word of the year based on data, tracking a rise in search and usage.
Dec 12, 2024 7:23 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ChatGPT down? Users freak out, flock to X to share memes: ‘I’m dependent on it’
- OpenAI's ChatGPT has been impacted by a global outage, which has caused widespread disruption. Users are frustrated and sharing memes on X.
Dec 12, 2024 6:37 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘Instagram moment goes wrong’: Woman falls from moving train after being hit by tree while recording Reels
- A woman from China fell from a running train in Sri Lanka after she leaned outside to record Reels. She was rescued without any serious injuries.