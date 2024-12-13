Trending News Live Today December 13, 2024: Disturbing footage: Teacher throws 11-year-old across room after allegedly making ‘sexual remarks’ about his mom

Live
Disturbing footage: Teacher throws 11-year-old across room after allegedly making 'sexual remarks' about his mom
Dec 13, 2024 8:28 AM IST
A teacher threw a kid when the 11-year-old reportedly confronted the educator.
Trending News LIVE: Disturbing footage: Teacher throws 11-year-old across room after allegedly making ‘sexual remarks’ about his mom
- A 11-year-old confronted his school’s football coach, who grabbed the kid after a heated argument and threw him to the ground. The educator has since resigned.
Dec 13, 2024 7:46 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘Robot stumbles like a human’: Elon Musk’s ‘drunk’ Tesla robot learns to walk on slopes
- “Me coming drunk home,” an Instagram user joked while reacting to a video of Elon Musk’s Tesla Optimus robot stumbling while walking down a slope.