Live
Trending News Live Today December 15, 2024: Chinese man reunites with millionaire parents after 26 years, rejects wealth to stay humble
Dec 15, 2024 9:54 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on December 15, 2024: In China, a kidnapped boy reunited with his wealthy family after 26 years, staying grounded.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 15, 2024 9:54 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Chinese man reunites with millionaire parents after 26 years, rejects wealth to stay humble
- A Chinese man abducted as a baby reunited with his wealthy family after 26 years, declined lavish gifts, and chose a modest life despite newfound riches.
Dec 15, 2024 9:07 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Singapore envoy slams Gurgaon cafe for ‘tasteless chai,' Chaayos CEO responds
- Singapore’s High Commissioner Simon Wong criticised a Gurgaon café’s “tasteless” chai, sparking viral reactions and invites for better chai from locals.
Dec 15, 2024 8:31 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk congratulate D Gukesh as he becomes youngest chess world champion
- Gukesh Dommaraju became the youngest chess world champion at 18, defeating Ding Liren, earning praise from Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai for his historic win.