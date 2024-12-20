Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi100C
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Trending News Live Today December 20, 2024: Delhi CEO takes a dig at Bengaluru’s Kannada language issue in hiring post: ‘Delhi NCR is better’

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 20, 2024 7:38 AM IST
    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Latest news on December 20, 2024: Cars24 CEO shared a hiring post for positions based in Delhi
    Latest news on December 20, 2024: Cars24 CEO shared a hiring post for positions based in Delhi

    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 20, 2024 7:38 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Delhi CEO takes a dig at Bengaluru’s Kannada language issue in hiring post: ‘Delhi NCR is better’

    • Delhi NCR-based CEO Vikram Chopra has sparked a controversy with his hiring post that took a dig at Bengaluru’s language issue.
    Read the full story here

    Dec 20, 2024 7:11 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Shocking scene caught on cam: Angry passengers shatter glass, vandalise train in UP

    • A viral video shows passengers shouting angrily while trying to break a glass pane in the train door.
    Read the full story here

    News trending Trending News Live Today December 20, 2024: Delhi CEO takes a dig at Bengaluru’s Kannada language issue in hiring post: ‘Delhi NCR is better’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes