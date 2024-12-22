Live
Trending News Live Today December 22, 2024: Mumbai cop spotted on police-labelled scooter riding triple seat with helmetless biker, ignites backlash
Dec 22, 2024 8:37 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on December 22, 2024: Mumbai cop spotted helmetless on bike, sparked backlash for flouting traffic rules.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 22, 2024 8:37 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Mumbai cop spotted on police-labelled scooter riding triple seat with helmetless biker, ignites backlash
- A Mumbai policeman was spotted riding pillion with a helmetless biker, sparking online backlash.
Dec 22, 2024 7:33 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: 'It was a huge risk...': D Gukesh's mother opens up about pulling him out of school after 5th grade
- D. Gukesh's parents sacrificed his formal education to focus on chess, instilling resilience and dedication, leading to his World Championship triumph.