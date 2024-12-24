Live
Trending News Live Today December 24, 2024: ‘Boiling water into cloud of ice’ trend turns deadly: Woman left with 2nd degree burns
Dec 24, 2024 7:38 AM IST
A woman who was left with burns tried the trend where throwing boiling water into freezing air turns it into a "cloud of ice"
- A woman suffered burns after throwing boiling water into freezing air for a popular social media trend. The next day, she tried it again.
Dec 24, 2024 7:00 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Woman shuts down body shamer with creativity, turns nasty fatphobic remark into song. Watch
- While most praised the woman for calling out the troll while keeping their identity hidden, a few accused her of glorifying obesity.