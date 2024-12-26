Live
Trending News Live Today December 26, 2024: Ranveer Allahbadia and girlfriend saved from drowning in Goa by IPS officer: ‘I started fading away’
Dec 26, 2024 7:39 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on December 26, 2024: Ranveer Allahbadia says he and his girlfriend were nearly swept out to sea in Goa
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 26, 2024 7:39 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Ranveer Allahbadia and girlfriend saved from drowning in Goa by IPS officer: ‘I started fading away’
- YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps has revealed that he nearly drowned while swimming in Goa and had to be rescued by an IPS officer and his IRS wife.
Dec 26, 2024 6:48 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Female drug dealer caught with 3 kg cocaine gets army of online fans for her ‘glam’ mugshot
- Police found three large blocks of cocaine in Kirsty Sansum and John Rogers’ car. The street value of the drug is between £240,000 and £300,000.