Trending News Live Today December 27, 2024: Karnataka village witnesses eerie phenomenon: 12 chickens fall dead, breathe fire in mysterious video
Latest news on December 27, 2024: Flames emerge from the mouth of a dead chicken in Karnataka.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here
Follow all the updates here:
Trending News LIVE: Karnataka village witnesses eerie phenomenon: 12 chickens fall dead, breathe fire in mysterious video
- Twelve chickens died under mysterious circumstances and began to emit flames from their mouths when their bodies were pressed.
Dec 27, 2024 8:18 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Elon Musk’s ex Grimes calls for end to racism against Indians, reveals her stepdad is Indian
- Elon Musk’s ex-partner, the Canadian singer Grimes, called for a stop to the racist posts targeting Indians. She revealed that her stepfather is Indian.
Dec 27, 2024 8:10 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: India remembers former PM Dr Manmohan Singh with iconic photos: 4 throwback pics on X
- Dr Manmohan Singh died of age-related medical conditions on December 26, aged 92. The whole nation is expressing grief over his demise.