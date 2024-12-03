Live
Trending News Live Today December 3, 2024: Bill Gates draws flak for calling India a ‘kind of laboratory to try things’
Latest news on December 3, 2024: Bill Gates called India a ‘kind of laboratory to try things’ while appearing in a podcast with Reid Hoffman.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
- Bill Gates, in a podcast where he called India a “kind of laboratory to try things”, also talked about climate change, energy, global health, and education.
Trending News LIVE: What is ‘brain rot’? Oxford’s word of the year 2024 explained
- The term “brain rot” was first recorded in 1854. It has gained new prominence, with a 230% increase in usage frequency between 2023 and 2024.