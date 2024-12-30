Trending News Live Today December 30, 2024: ‘I was the last person to talk to him’: Indian-origin Suchir Balaji’s father opens up about his death in emotional video

Live
'I was the last person to talk to him': Indian-origin Suchir Balaji's father opens up about his death in emotional video
Dec 30, 2024 7:56 AM IST
Latest news on December 30, 2024: Suchir Balaji’s father, Balagi Ramamurthy, claimed that his son was happier when he spoke with the 26-year-old techie.
Dec 30, 2024 7:56 AM IST
'I was the last person to talk to him': Indian-origin Suchir Balaji's father opens up about his death in emotional video
- Suchir Balaji, before his death, which was ruled as suicide, accused OpenAI of violating copyright law. His parents suspect foul play.
Dec 30, 2024 6:55 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘This doesn’t seem like a suicide’: Elon Musk backs mother in Suchir Balaji death controversy
- Suchir Balaji, a former employee at OpenAI, was found dead at his apartment. A month prior to his death, he accused the company of violating copyright laws.