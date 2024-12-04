Live
Trending News Live Today December 4, 2024: Kid saves 3 stranded cats during flood in Malaysia: ‘He’s small but with a big heart’
Dec 4, 2024 7:25 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on December 4, 2024: Malaysia flood: The image shows a kid saving three cats.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 4, 2024 7:25 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Kid saves 3 stranded cats during flood in Malaysia: ‘He’s small but with a big heart’
- A video circulating on social media captures a Malaysian kid's efforts to save three cats stranded in a flood. People are calling him a “hero.”
Dec 4, 2024 6:38 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Woman in Singapore calmly ‘talks’ to monkey, guides it to exit at Changi Airport
- In addition to praising the woman for being calm about the monkey at Singapore’s Changi Airport, many also joked that the macaque came there to board a flight.