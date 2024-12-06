Live
Trending News Live Today December 6, 2024: Radhika Merchant chats with Amruta Fadnavis at Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ oath-taking ceremony
Dec 6, 2024 7:48 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on December 6, 2024: Radhika Merchant met Amruta Fadnavis at CM Devendra Fadnavis’ oath-taking ceremony on December 5.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 6, 2024 7:48 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Radhika Merchant chats with Amruta Fadnavis at Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ oath-taking ceremony
- Radhika Merchant, who was seen conversing with Amruta Fadnavis, attended Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ swearing-in with Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani.