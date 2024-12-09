Live
Trending News Live Today December 9, 2024: UK woman who sold just two books becomes bestselling author after hit tweet. See post
Dec 9, 2024 6:00 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on December 9, 2024: British author Vicky Ball shared a post on X about selling two books at a local event.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 9, 2024 6:00 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: UK woman who sold just two books becomes bestselling author after hit tweet. See post
- After a viral post on X, British author Vicky Ball's book 'Powerless' became an Amazon bestseller.