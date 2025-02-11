Live
Trending News Live Today February 11, 2025: 3 women kept as slaves at human egg farm were ‘fed hormones, treated like cattle’: Report
Feb 11, 2025 8:11 AM IST
Latest news on February 11, 2025: Reportedly, the women were pumped with hormones and their eggs were collected once a month.
- Reportedly, the women were trapped by Chinese gangs running the human egg farms under the pretext of providing them jobs as surrogates for childless couples.
Feb 11, 2025 7:51 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Unable to board train to Mahakumbh, devotees in Bihar pelt it with stones, break windows
- A train in Bihar was attacked by devotees frustrated over not being able to travel to Mahakumbh due to overcrowding, leading to broken windows and chaos.
Feb 11, 2025 7:11 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Indian-origin mom of two flies 5 days a week to work in Malaysia: 'Super-commuter'
- An Indian-origin mom travels daily from Penang to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. She has been following this commute routine since 2024.