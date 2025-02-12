Edit Profile
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
    Trending News Live Today February 12, 2025: Labourers in India not willing to work due to welfare schemes: L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 12, 2025 7:30 AM IST
    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 12, 2025 7:30 AM IST

    • L&T chairman says labourers are unwilling to work or relocate for jobs due to the availability of welfare schemes and a preference for comfort.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 12, 2025 6:52 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Radhika Merchant at Mahakumbh: Ambani bahu shares her ‘magical’ experience after taking a dip in Sangam

    • A video shows Radhika Merchant with her husband, Anant Ambani, at Mahakumbh. The couple visited the gathering with other members of the Ambani family.
    Read the full story here

