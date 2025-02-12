Live
Trending News Live Today February 12, 2025: Labourers in India not willing to work due to welfare schemes: L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan
Feb 12, 2025 7:30 AM IST
Latest news on February 12, 2025: L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan has said that welfare schemes affect labour mobilisation.
- L&T chairman says labourers are unwilling to work or relocate for jobs due to the availability of welfare schemes and a preference for comfort.
Feb 12, 2025 6:52 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Radhika Merchant at Mahakumbh: Ambani bahu shares her ‘magical’ experience after taking a dip in Sangam
- A video shows Radhika Merchant with her husband, Anant Ambani, at Mahakumbh. The couple visited the gathering with other members of the Ambani family.