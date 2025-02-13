Live
Trending News Live Today February 13, 2025: Emirates flight attendant’s BTS video goes viral: Airline denies firing crew over policy violations
Feb 13, 2025 8:21 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on February 13, 2025: Amanda King shared a BTS video of her life as an Emirates crew member.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 13, 2025 8:21 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Emirates flight attendant’s BTS video goes viral: Airline denies firing crew over policy violations
- Emirates has denied firing crew members over a viral behind-the-scenes (BTS) video in which they violated several safety policies.
Feb 13, 2025 7:42 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘India belonged to England’: India-origin woman alleges racial abuse by drunk UK man - Viral video
- A video going viral on social media shows an Indian-origin woman staying calm while allegedly facing racial abuse from a drunk man on a UK train.
Feb 13, 2025 6:37 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Indian man says ‘you look amazing’ to random woman sitting alone, internet thinks he’s the ‘real deal’
- A man’s post about saying “you look amazing” to a random woman has sparked a conversation on Reddit, with many praising him. Here’s why.