Trending News Live Today February 17, 2025: Delhi earthquake jolts meme-makers into early morning action. See 7 best memes
Feb 17, 2025 7:46 AM IST
Latest news on February 17, 2025: Delhi earthquake memes: How tremors sparked jokes on social media.
- An earthquake measuring 4.0 in magnitude hit New Delhi early Monday, causing residents to rush outdoors. The event sparked a wave of memes on social media.
Feb 17, 2025 7:21 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Delhi woman rides auto rickshaw to secure better future for her daughter, internet calls her inspiring
- A Redditor shared how a female auto-rickshaw driver, despite a tough life with unsupportive in-laws, chose independence to raise her daughter proudly.