Trending News Live Today February 17, 2025: Delhi earthquake jolts meme-makers into early morning action. See 7 best memes

Monday, Feb 17, 2025
    By HT News Desk
    Feb 17, 2025 7:46 AM IST
    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 17, 2025 7:46 AM IST

    • An earthquake measuring 4.0 in magnitude hit New Delhi early Monday, causing residents to rush outdoors. The event sparked a wave of memes on social media. 
    Read the full story here

    Feb 17, 2025 7:21 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Delhi woman rides auto rickshaw to secure better future for her daughter, internet calls her inspiring

    • A Redditor shared how a female auto-rickshaw driver, despite a tough life with unsupportive in-laws, chose independence to raise her daughter proudly.
    Read the full story here

