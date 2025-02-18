Live
Trending News Live Today February 18, 2025: Abhinav Arora reacts to backlash over Dior 'calfskin leather' bag at Mahakumbh: 'I wouldn't have taken it to Sangam if…'
Feb 18, 2025 8:11 AM IST
Latest news on February 18, 2025: Abhinav Arora, 10, was seen holding a Dior bag at Mahakumbh.
- Spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora, 10, has denied carrying a calfskin leather bag to the Mahakumbh.
Feb 18, 2025 7:12 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Delta Airlines plane crash: Survivor captures people stumbling away from upside-down plane wreckage at Toronto Airport
- A passenger onboard the Delta Airlines plane that crashed and ended up upside down at Toronto Airport shared a video of evacuation on Facebook.