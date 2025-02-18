Edit Profile
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
    Trending News Live Today February 18, 2025: Abhinav Arora reacts to backlash over Dior 'calfskin leather' bag at Mahakumbh: 'I wouldn't have taken it to Sangam if…'

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 18, 2025 8:11 AM IST
    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 18, 2025 8:11 AM IST

    • Spiritual content creator Abhinav Arora, 10, has denied carrying a calfskin leather bag to the Mahakumbh.
    Read the full story here

    Feb 18, 2025 7:12 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Delta Airlines plane crash: Survivor captures people stumbling away from upside-down plane wreckage at Toronto Airport

    • A passenger onboard the Delta Airlines plane that crashed and ended up upside down at Toronto Airport shared a video of evacuation on Facebook.
    Read the full story here

