Live
Trending News Live Today February 25, 2025: Word of the day: Berserk. Master this word and take your English to the next level
Feb 25, 2025 6:05 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on February 25, 2025: Berserk can be used as an adjective or adverb and it means to behave in a out of control manner either with anger or excitement.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 25, 2025 6:05 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Word of the day: Berserk. Master this word and take your English to the next level
- Word of the Day: ‘Berserk’ reflects uncontrollable behavior stemming from excitement or rage.