Trending News Live Today February 26, 2025: Desis school German influencer: Woman called out for making fun of Indian English - watch
Feb 26, 2025 6:56 AM IST
Latest news on February 26, 2025: The German influencer whose comment on Indian English has sparked an outrage.
Desis school German influencer: Woman called out for making fun of Indian English - watch
- A German influencer shared a video on Instagram where she was seen laughing while saying how Indians use the word “expired” to talk about someone's death.
Feb 26, 2025 6:23 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Man kidnapped wife’s boss after she allegedly stole ₹174 crore from the company to buy luxury items
- Reportedly, the wife worked as a financial controller and embezzled over ₹174 crore from the company over a period of seven years.
Feb 26, 2025 5:28 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Ashley St Clair claimed she had world's richest man Elon Musk ‘wrapped around her finger’: Report
- Reportedly, Ashley St Clair, who claimed that Elon Musk is the father of her baby, wanted to become a "permanent side piece” of the billionaire.