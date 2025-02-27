Live
Trending News Live Today February 27, 2025: The Indian immigrant who became a billionaire in the US: ‘Arrived with maybe $100 in pocket’
Feb 27, 2025 3:27 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on February 27, 2025: Raj Sardana moved to the US to pursue a master's degree.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 27, 2025 3:27 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: The Indian immigrant who became a billionaire in the US: ‘Arrived with maybe $100 in pocket’
- Raj Sardana is the founder and CEO of Innova Solutions. Born in 1960 in Delhi, he rose from humble beginnings to become a billionaire.