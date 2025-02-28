Live
Trending News Live Today February 28, 2025: Kolkata couple decides to never send kids to school, calls it ‘waste of time’. Here's what they do instead
Feb 28, 2025 4:00 AM IST
Latest news on February 28, 2025: Shenaz Treasurywala with the Kolkata family where the kids don't attend school.
- Shenaz Treasurywala shared she was “blown away" by the smartness of the kids who follow unschooling and don't attend school.