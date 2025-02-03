Live

Trending News Live Today February 3, 2025: Woman sneaks under closed gate to enter exam centre: ‘When time’s up, think outside the gate’

By

Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.