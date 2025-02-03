Live
Trending News Live Today February 3, 2025: Woman sneaks under closed gate to enter exam centre: ‘When time’s up, think outside the gate’
Feb 3, 2025 8:21 AM IST
Latest news on February 3, 2025: A viral video showed a woman sneaking under a gate to enter an exam centre in Bihar.
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 3, 2025 7:50 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘Tough day for England’: Rishi Sunak after watching India vs England at Wankhede with Mukesh and Akash Ambani
- Mukesh and Akash Ambani were spotted at Wankhede for the fifth T20I between India and England. They were joined by Rishi Sunak and Narayana Murthy.
Feb 3, 2025 7:38 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: World Bank employee grieves colleague’s loss, shares a heartfelt reminder for everyone
- A World Bank employee shared a heartfelt post mourning a colleague’s death.
Feb 3, 2025 6:58 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Pakistani woman recalls job interview experience that transformed her outlook on rejection: ‘It was a lesson’
- A Pakistani woman shared how a job interview rejection led her to realize the importance of personal branding, prompting a shift in her career perspective.