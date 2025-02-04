Live
Trending News Live Today February 4, 2025: Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta reveals why she decided to freeze her eggs at 32: ‘When you’re unmarried…’
Feb 4, 2025 6:29 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on February 4, 2025: Karishma Mehta’s decision to get her eggs frozen received appreciation from people.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 4, 2025 6:29 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta reveals why she decided to freeze her eggs at 32: ‘When you’re unmarried…’
- After announcing that she had frozen her eggs, the Humans of Bombay CEO revealed why she took that decision at the age of 32.