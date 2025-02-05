Live
Trending News Live Today February 5, 2025: Doctor accuses 5-star hotel in Pune of ‘disgusting and unhygienic’ services, claims GM was condescending
Feb 5, 2025 7:24 AM IST
Latest news on February 5, 2025: A doctor claimed she found a used comb in her Pune 5-star hotel room.
- A doctor’s post claiming poor service in a 5-star hotel in Pune has prompted people to share similar experiences. Her post has gone viral.
Feb 5, 2025 6:45 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Billionaire Deepinder Goyal wants applicants to write ‘I have a second brain’ in email to him. Here’s why
- In his “I have a second brain” post, Deepinder Goyal shared that he is interested in working with business and product leaders who use AI.