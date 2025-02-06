Live
Trending News Live Today February 6, 2025: Sunita Williams captures ‘the ultimate selfie’ during her 9th spacewalk: Incredible NASA pic wows internet
Feb 6, 2025 6:10 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on February 6, 2025: Sunita Williams’ selfie during the spacewalk has intrigued people.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Feb 6, 2025 6:10 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Sunita Williams captures ‘the ultimate selfie’ during her 9th spacewalk: Incredible NASA pic wows internet
- Sunita Williams captured the selfie on January 30 when the International Space Station was orbiting 423 km above the Pacific Ocean.
Feb 6, 2025 5:41 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘Stop me if you can, Elon Musk’: Indian-origin CEO’s cheeky post for billionaire amid DOGE vs USAID row
- Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas often engages in witty and entertaining interactions with Elon Musk on X. His latest share came amid the DOGE vs USAID row.