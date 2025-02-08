Live
Trending News Live Today February 8, 2025: Elon Musk, JD Vance want to reinstate ex-DOGE staffer linked with ‘Normalise Indian hate’ post
Feb 8, 2025 5:15 AM IST
Latest news on February 8, 2025: Vice President of the USA JD Vance and the world's richest man, Elon Musk.
- Elon Musk and JD Vance took to X to share their opinions on Marko Elez's resignation over a link to racist social media posts.
Feb 8, 2025 4:58 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Bryan Johnson warns Indians to ‘organise themselves’ amid criticism for leaving Nikhil Kamath’s podcast early
- Bryan Johnson appeared on Nikhil Kamath’s “WTF is” podcast and left the interview early due to poor AQI. He was also seen wearing a mask during the shooting.