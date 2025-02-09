Edit Profile
Sunday, Feb 9, 2025
    Trending News Live Today February 9, 2025: Man missing for 15 years regains memory after hearing the word ‘Mahakumbh’: Report

    By HT News Desk
    Feb 9, 2025 7:41 AM IST
    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz.
    Latest news on February 9, 2025: A man missing for 15 years was found after the word “Mahakumbh” triggered his memory.
    Latest news on February 9, 2025: A man missing for 15 years was found after the word “Mahakumbh” triggered his memory.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 9, 2025 7:41 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Man missing for 15 years regains memory after hearing the word ‘Mahakumbh’: Report

    • A man missing for 15 years was found after recalling "Mahakumbh," just as his family applied for his death certificate.
    Feb 9, 2025 6:56 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Chinese restaurant shares ₹64 lakh in profits with employees after record sales

    • A Chinese restaurant shared 64 lakh in profits with employees, earning praise online.
    Feb 9, 2025 6:14 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Delhi woman shares how her friend quit a job without backup plan and emerged stronger

    • A Delhi woman shared her friend's story of quitting a toxic job without a backup plan, sparking debates on job security, risks, and the value of mental peace.
