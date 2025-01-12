Live
Trending News Live Today January 12, 2025: Monkey storms shopping mall in UP's Jhansi, attacks woman and sparks chaos. Video
Jan 12, 2025 8:46 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on January 12, 2025: Monkey caused panic at City Kart Mall, Jhansi.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 12, 2025 8:46 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Monkey storms shopping mall in UP's Jhansi, attacks woman and sparks chaos. Video
- A monkey created chaos at City Kart Mall in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, playfully climbing on shoppers and evading capture, leaving the mall in disarray.
Jan 12, 2025 8:18 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Woman mistakes baggage conveyor belt for walkway at Russian airport, gets carried into luggage system. Video
- Elderly woman at a Russian airport mistakenly rode a baggage conveyor belt, disappearing into the luggage area.