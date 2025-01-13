Live
Trending News Live Today January 13, 2025: ‘She was so happy’: Woman’s reaction on spotting Virat-Anushka in Mumbai is viral. Watch
Jan 13, 2025 8:21 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on January 13, 2025: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli clicked at the Gateway of India.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 13, 2025 8:21 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘She was so happy’: Woman’s reaction on spotting Virat-Anushka in Mumbai is viral. Watch
- Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma left bystanders stunned when they made a rare public appearance in Mumbai.
Jan 13, 2025 7:17 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: On camera, retired IAS officer assaulted by bus conductor over ₹10, FIR filed
- A retired officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) was assaulted by a bus conductor in Jaipur, allegedly over his refusal to pay an extra ₹10.
Jan 13, 2025 6:43 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Bride’s mother calls off wedding after drunk groom creates a ruckus in Bengaluru. Watch
- A bride’s mother called off her daughter’s wedding to a man who arrived intoxicated at the venue and proceeded to create a ruckus during the rituals