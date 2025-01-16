Live
Trending News Live Today January 16, 2025: Coldplay fan from Mumbai spends ₹37,000 to attend Abu Dhabi concert, shares how: ‘It's cheaper than...’
Jan 16, 2025 6:42 AM IST
- A woman took to X to answer a question “nobody asked”—how much it cost her to watch Coldplay's concert in Abu Dhabi. Her cost breakdown surprised people.
- A video of a Pakistani doctor claiming that China smells bad has prompted backlash from social media. People have slammed him for his remarks.
- Kannada language row: A man claimed that a policeman started harassing him at night in Bengaluru until his friend confronted him in the local language.