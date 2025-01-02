Live
Trending News Live Today January 2, 2025: Jocelyn Wildenstein, ‘Catwoman’ socialite known for extreme plastic surgeries, dies at 84
Jan 2, 2025 9:02 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on January 2, 2025: (FILES) Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein arrives at the Christopher Reeve Paralysis Foundation 13th Annual Gala at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on November 18, 2004. The Swiss socialite, also known as "catwoman" due to her extensive plastic surgery, has died.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 2, 2025 9:02 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Jocelyn Wildenstein, ‘Catwoman’ socialite known for extreme plastic surgeries, dies at 84
- Jocelyn Wildenstein has died at the age of 84. The Swiss socialite died peacefully in her sleep on December 31 in Paris, her longtime partner said.
Jan 2, 2025 7:50 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Delhi cafe owner’s wife posted about ‘toxicity, abuse’ on Instagram days before his suicide
- Days before his death, the cafe owner's wife hinted at marital issues in an Instagram post, describing her escape from ‘toxicity and narcissistic abuse.’