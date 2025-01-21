Trending News Live Today January 21, 2025: Donald Trump heaps praises on Usha Vance, says would chose her as vice president: 'She's smarter'

Live
Donald Trump heaps praises on Usha Vance, says would chose her as vice president: 'She's smarter'
Jan 21, 2025 1:05 AM IST
Donald Trump joked about wanting to choose JD Vance's wife Usha Vance over him as his deputy
Trending News LIVE: Donald Trump heaps praises on Usha Vance, says would chose her as vice president: 'She's smarter'
- After his inaugural address, Donald Trump praised Vice President JD Vance's Indian-origin wife, Usha.
Trending News LIVE: Donald Trump and Melania Trump share awkward kiss after hat gets in way at inauguration ceremony. Watch
- Donald Trump attempted to kiss Melania during his inauguration but was blocked by her hat, leading to a viral moment on social media.
Trending News LIVE: JD Vance's Indian-origin daughter steals dad's thunder as 3-year-old sucks her thumb during oath
- JD Vance was accompanied by his young family, comprising wife Usha Chilukuri, and their three children, Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.