Trending News Live Today January 23, 2025: 'Elon Musk is our Einstein': JPMorgan CEO lauds Musk, squashes long-running feud between the billionaires
Jan 23, 2025 8:54 AM IST
Latest news on January 23, 2025: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk at an event in Davos, Switzerland.
Trending News LIVE: ‘Elon Musk is our Einstein’: JPMorgan CEO lauds Musk, squashes long-running feud between the billionaires
- Jamie Dimon said that he and Elon Musk settled their differences. This seemingly concluded their row, sparked by a legal fight between JPMorgan and Tesla.
Jan 23, 2025 8:03 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Ku Klux Klan gear or fancy dress mishap? Cruise line staff’s white costumes spark controversy
- In a now-viral video, a group of people in white dresses and hoods of the same colour were seen walking behind a person dressed as Santa Claus.
Jan 23, 2025 7:30 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ₹50 idli from Rameswaram Cafe or ₹5000 dish with gold? Man reveals the ‘best one’ in viral video
- A man visited four establishments, including Rameswaram Cafe, to taste idlis at varying prices. Which do you think impressed him the most?