Trending News Live Today January 24, 2025: Mumbai HC orders IIM grad to stand with ‘Don't drink and drive' banner at traffic junction
Jan 24, 2025 7:16 AM IST
Latest news on January 24, 2025: The High Court ordered the IIM grad to stand at a traffic junction with the awareness banner every Saturday and Sunday for three months.
- The man, an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, was arrested allegedly for driving his car in an inebriated state.