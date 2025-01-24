Edit Profile
Friday, Jan 24, 2025
    Friday, Jan 24, 2025
    Trending News Live Today January 24, 2025: Mumbai HC orders IIM grad to stand with ‘Don't drink and drive' banner at traffic junction

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 24, 2025 7:16 AM IST
    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 24, 2025 7:16 AM IST

    • The man, an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, was arrested allegedly for driving his car in an inebriated state.
