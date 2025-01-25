Live
Trending News Live Today January 25, 2025: Barack Obama spotted dining along amid divorce speculation, Jennifer Aniston romance rumours
Jan 25, 2025 8:12 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on January 25, 2025: Social media is rife with speculations that ex-president Barack Obama is dating actress Jennifer Aniston.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 25, 2025 8:12 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Barack Obama spotted dining along amid divorce speculation, Jennifer Aniston romance rumours
- Amid the divorce rumours with Michelle Obama and wild speculations about dating Jennifer Aniston, Barack Obama arrived at an upscale restaurant to dine alone.
Jan 25, 2025 7:21 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli reimagined as sadhus at Mahakumbh with AI: ‘I laughed so hard’
- AI-generated images of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as sadhus at Mahakumbh are going viral on Instagram.