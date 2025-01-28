Trending News Live Today January 28, 2025: Funny or racist? Viral video call prank uses desi man’s clip, divides opinion

Live
Funny or racist? Viral video call prank uses desi man's clip, divides opinion
Jan 28, 2025 8:14 AM IST
A video call prank playing a desi man's face for laughs has divided opinion online.
- The latest TikTok prank featuring a desi man's video has gone viral, but many criticize it as racist and dehumanizing.
Jan 28, 2025 7:59 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘Hate for Delhi people is quite real’: Reddit user claims Delhiites are seen as ‘rude and uncultured’ in Bengaluru
- A Reddit user shared their experience of facing hostility from Bengaluru locals during a visit, claiming it was solely due to being from Delhi.
Jan 28, 2025 7:31 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Elon Musk’s 5-word reaction to 1953 German book mentioning leader of Mars named ‘Elon’
- An individual posted an excerpt from the original manuscript mentioning “Elon”. The tech mogul Elon Musk reacted to the 1953 writing from Germany in an X post.
Jan 28, 2025 7:00 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘Modern company or slave owner’: Chinese company pays employees in vouchers instead of money
- The shopping centre allegedly issued vouchers with unique serial numbers ranging from $1.4 to $70.