Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi100C
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Trending News Live Today January 29, 2025: Sam Altman’s old remark on AI scene in India goes viral amid rise of China’s DeepSeek

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 29, 2025 8:25 AM IST
    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Latest news on January 29, 2025: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. China's DeepSeek emerged as one of his company's biggest competitors.
    Latest news on January 29, 2025: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. China's DeepSeek emerged as one of his company's biggest competitors.

    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 29, 2025 8:25 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Sam Altman’s old remark on AI scene in India goes viral amid rise of China’s DeepSeek

    • Amid the rise of China's cheap AI model DeepSeek, Sam Altman is facing backlash for his old remark about AI startups under $10 million.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 29, 2025 7:48 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Bengaluru woman earning ₹1.5 lakh per month quits job to start baking: 'Have 12 months of expenses saved'

    • A Bengaluru woman is earning accolades on the internet for having the courage to quit her well-paying corporate job to pursue her passion of baking.
    Read the full story here

    Jan 29, 2025 7:27 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: South African horror story: Miners trapped inside illegal gold mine resort to cannibalism 'out of desperation'

    • Reportedly, the authorities adopted a hardline approach by cutting off the food and water supply of the illegal miners to “smoke them out.”
    Read the full story here

    News trending Trending News Live Today January 29, 2025: Sam Altman’s old remark on AI scene in India goes viral amid rise of China’s DeepSeek
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes