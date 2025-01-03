Live
Trending News Live Today January 3, 2025: New epidemic in China? Alarming videos show hospitals overwhelmed due to HMPV outbreak
Jan 3, 2025 7:58 AM IST
Latest news on January 3, 2025: A viral video claims to show a China hospital overrun with patients due to virus outbreaks.
- Alarming videos that have emerged on social media appear to show hospitals in China overwhelmed by the outbreak of human metapneumovirus (HMPV).
Jan 3, 2025 7:40 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘As a man, what are my options?’: ‘Sick and tired’ techie asks Reddit 'how to proceed with divorce'
- A 37-year-old man asked Reddit about the divorce procedure and suggestions on how he can separate from his 34-year-old wife.
Jan 3, 2025 7:02 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘I want dictatorship of Blinkit’: People praise company’s ‘ambulance in 10 minutes' service
- People have posted varied comments about Blinkit's "ambulance in 10 minutes " service, from calling it a “great initiative” to reacting with humour.