Trending News Live Today January 30, 2025: Man sells datun worth ₹40,000 at Kumbh Mela, thanks girlfriend for success: ‘Uski bajah se itna paisa kama liya’
Jan 30, 2025 6:21 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on January 30, 2025: A datun seller at Mahakumbh Mela broke into a sweet smile while speaking about his girlfriend.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Trending News LIVE: Man sells datun worth ₹40,000 at Kumbh Mela, thanks girlfriend for success: ‘Uski bajah se itna paisa kama liya’
- A man's story of how his girlfriend inspired him, which led to him selling datun worth ₹40,000 at Kumbh Mela, has tugged at people's heartstrings.