Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
    Trending News Live Today January 30, 2025: Man sells datun worth ₹40,000 at Kumbh Mela, thanks girlfriend for success: ‘Uski bajah se itna paisa kama liya’

    By HT News Desk
    Jan 30, 2025 6:21 AM IST
    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 30, 2025 6:21 AM IST

    • A man's story of how his girlfriend inspired him, which led to him selling datun worth 40,000 at Kumbh Mela, has tugged at people's heartstrings.
