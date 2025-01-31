Live
Trending News Live Today January 31, 2025: Mount Taranaki in New Zealand granted all rights, responsibilities of human being. Here's why
Jan 31, 2025 8:02 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest news on January 31, 2025: Mount Taranaki in New Zealand, which is now known as Taranaki Maunga.
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 31, 2025 8:02 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Mount Taranaki in New Zealand granted all rights, responsibilities of human being. Here's why
- Mount Taranaki is not the only natural feature to be granted personhood in New Zealand. Previously, a river and a forest were recognised as human beings.
Jan 31, 2025 7:40 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘They changed my gender to male because of Donald Trump’: US trans influencer on getting new passport
- A transwoman claimed that her new passport lists her as male while her other official documents recognise her as a female.
Jan 31, 2025 6:46 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Kash Patel, Donald Trump’s Indian-origin FBI director nominee, touches parents’ feet at hearing
- A video showing Kash Patel, Donald Trump's FBI pick, touching his parents' feet at the hearing has amazed people