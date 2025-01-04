Trending News Live Today January 4, 2025: Sleeping business class flyer wakes up to passenger peeing on him, stays in soaked clothes for 8 hours

Live
Sleeping business class flyer wakes up to passenger peeing on him, stays in soaked clothes for 8 hours
Jan 4, 2025 8:21 AM IST
Latest news on January 4, 2025: Reportedly, a man suddenly got up from his seat and peed on a sleeping passenger.
- The stepdaughter of the man who was allegedly peed on accused the airline of putting the company’s needs first instead of her stepdad’s health.
Jan 4, 2025 7:19 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Viral video: Mukesh Ambani visits Gujarat's Dwarkadhish temple with youngest son Anant Ambani
- Mukesh Ambani was seen walking through the Dwarkadhish temple complex in Gujarat with his youngest son, Anant Ambani, amid heavy security.