Trending News Live Today January 7, 2025: Wind blows away Justin Trudeau’s resignation speech seconds before announcement: ‘I’ll wing it’

Justin Trudeau announced he would be stepping down as the Prime Minister of Canada.
Trending News LIVE: Wind blows away Justin Trudeau’s resignation speech seconds before announcement: ‘I’ll wing it’
- Justin Trudeau announced his resignation as the Prime Minister of Canada and as the leader of his party at a conference outside his residence in Ottawa.
Jan 7, 2025 8:07 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Woman arrested for murder after arsenic-laced Christmas cake kills 3 family members
- Brazilian Police have arrested a woman in connection with the Christmas cake poisoning that led to the death of three people.
Jan 7, 2025 7:14 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘Hypothermia aur frostbite ka risk hai’: Dhruv Rathee goes cold dipping in snow at -10°C
- Dhruv Rathee posted a video of himself jumping into the snow. He explained that he does it to feel motivated. Would you try it?