Trending News Live Today January 8, 2025: Sam Altman reacts to sexual abuse allegations by his sister. His mom and brother call claims ‘utterly untrue’
Jan 8, 2025 7:15 AM IST
Trending News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet.
Latest news on January 8, 2025: Sam Altman denied the claims of sexual abuse made by his sister in a new lawsuit.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Trending News LIVE: Sam Altman reacts to sexual abuse allegations by his sister. His mom and brother call claims ‘utterly untrue’
- In a statement, Sam Altman and his family denied the claims of sexual abuse by his sister Ann Altmanm, adding that they are “concerned about her well-being.”
Jan 8, 2025 6:54 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Never-seen-before video of aurora by NASA astronaut impresses most, but some claim it’s ‘intensely fake’
- NASA astronaut Don Petit's video of an aurora has gone viral on social media. He is currently in the ISS for approximately six months along with two cosmonauts.