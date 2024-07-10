Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today July 10, 2024: 2 men steal cashew worth ₹48 lakh, get arrested by Delhi Police
July 10, 2024 7:52 AM IST
The police arrested the accused, who stole cashews worth ₹48 lakh, after checking the CCTV footage.
Trending News LIVE: 2 men steal cashew worth ₹48 lakh, get arrested by Delhi Police
- Police recovered 295 1/2 cartons, each weighing 20 kg, after arresting two people in Delhi for stealing cashews worth ₹48 lakh.
July 10, 2024 7:38 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Safari goer throws plastic bag in hippo’s mouth, viral video sparks outrage
- Reportedly, a safari-goer throwing a plastic bag in a hippo’s mouth occurred at a safari park in Bogor, West Java.
July 10, 2024 7:12 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Indian CEO in US loses 45 kg by building ‘sustainable habits’, shares 4 tips from his weight loss journey
- “I lost about 45 kg (100 lbs), and …”: An Indian CEO in the US wrote on his weight loss journey post. He added he lost weight by building ‘sustainable habits’.
July 10, 2024 6:20 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Dhruv Rathee, wife Juli Lbr expecting their first child: ‘Baby Rathee coming’
- Social media users have flooded Dhruv Rathee and his wife Juli Lbr’s Instagram with congratulatory comments after their pregnancy announcement.