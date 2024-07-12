Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today July 12, 2024: Woman claims Radhika Merchant’s flower dupatta is inspired by this Instagram reel
July 12, 2024 8:31 AM IST
Latest news on July 12, 2024: The image (L) shows Radhika Merchant in a beautiful floral dupatta during her haldi ceremony. The photo (R) is taken from the viral video.
Follow all the updates here:
Trending News LIVE: Woman claims Radhika Merchant’s flower dupatta is inspired by this Instagram reel
- An Instagram influencer shared a video showing a flower dupatta, similar to the one worn by Radhika Merchant, being made at a shop in Delhi-NCR.
July 12, 2024 7:50 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: ‘Kim, Kim, welcome to Mumbai’: Kardashians get a grand welcome from paps for Ambani wedding
- A video shows paps shouting “Kim, Kim” as Kim Kardashian leaves the airport with sister Khloe. She is in India to attend the Ambani wedding.
July 12, 2024 7:17 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Radhika Merchant’s father Viren Merchant turns emotional at puja ahead of wedding, hugs daughter
- A video of a sweet and emotional moment between Radhika Merchant and her father, Viren Merchant, has left people saying "Aww".