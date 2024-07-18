Edit Profile
Thursday, July 18, 2024
    Latest trending News, Live Updates Today July 18, 2024: Travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar, 27, dies after falling into gorge near Mumbai

    July 18, 2024 7:15 AM IST
    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
    Latest news on July 18, 2024: Aanvi Kamdar, 27, died after falling off a waterfall.
    Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Trending News LIVE: Travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar, 27, dies after falling into gorge near Mumbai

    • Mumbai-based travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar, 27, died after falling into a gorge while shooting an Instagram Reel.
    July 18, 2024 6:30 AM IST

    Trending News LIVE: Doctor posts how weight loss has changed her everyday life, shares transformation pics: ‘My former weight of 120 kg…’

    • A doctor took to X to share how working on her weight loss goal helped her reach a level of fitness that was not earlier possible for her.
