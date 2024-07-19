Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today July 19, 2024: Chennai man rants about Zomato charging ₹185 more than restaurant, people school him: ‘Sir, there are no free lunches’
July 19, 2024 8:04 AM IST
Latest news on July 19, 2024: The image shows a Chennai man comparing the charges of Zomato and a restaurant.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Follow all the updates here:
- A Chennai man’s post about Zomato charging more than a restaurant has sparked a discussion among social media users, with many supporting the delivery platform.
July 19, 2024 7:12 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: Sidhartha Mallya’s wife Jasmine, three weeks into marriage, on what has changed in life
- Sidhartha Mallya’s wife, Jasmine, shared an Instagram story to answer questions about how her life has changed after three weeks of marriage.