Live
Latest trending News, Live Updates Today July 21, 2024: After Microsoft outage, Steve Jobs' old interview slamming the company goes viral: 'Absolutely no taste'
July 21, 2024 8:50 AM IST
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on the biggest topics making waves across the internet. From trending topics to viral videos and offbeat stories, we bring you the pulse of the internet and all the social media buzz. Stay on top of all things trending and viral, right here with us.
Latest entertainment news on July 21, 2024: Snapshot of Steve Jobs from his old interview.
Latest Trending News, Viral, Offbeat News Live: Get real-time updates on trending news and dive into all things viral and offbeat with our live coverage, right here Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
July 21, 2024 8:50 AM IST
Trending News LIVE: After Microsoft outage, Steve Jobs' old interview slamming the company goes viral: 'Absolutely no taste'
- An old interview of Steve Jobs criticising Microsoft has resurfaced on the internet. The clip shows Steve Jobs explaining how the company "has no taste".